MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Similar as Captains? Subaramanian Badrinath Makes Stunning Comment Ahead of CSK-MI IPL 2023 Blockbuster

IPL 2023: Badrinath also reckoned Mumbai was Chennai's Achilles Heel.

Ex-CSK star makes huge comment on Rohit's captaincy (Image: Twitter IPL)

Chennai: Excitement levels are massive ahead of the much-awaited El Classico of IPL 2023 on Saturday afternoon. Chennai Super Kings host Mumbai Indians at the iconic Chepauk and it promises to be a humdinger, thanks to the two superstar captains – MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Ahead of the blockbuster contest, ex-CSK cricketer Subramanian Badrinath made a huge comment on Rohit’s captaincy. Badrinath reckoned there is a bit of Dhoni in Rohit’s leadership.

“It is the greatest rivalry in cricket as Chennai Super Kings play Mumbai Indians. On one side there is MS Dhoni and on the other there is Rohit. I have always seen glimpses of Dhoni in Rohit. Another thing to look out for is the CSK spinners against the Mumbai firepower. Mumbai have been Chennai’s Achilles Heel and hence CSK have to be watchful,” Badrinath said in a clip shared by Star Sports.

Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

