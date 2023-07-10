Home

MS Dhoni, Sakshi Singh Launch Debut Production Venture, Let’s Get Married (LGM) Trailer in Chennai

Let's Get Married, which will release later in 2023 or early 2024 features Harish Kalyan and Ivana in lead roles

MS Dhoni, Sakshi Singh Launch Debut Production Venture, Let's Get Married (LGM) Trailer in Chennai. (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings and former India captain made his debut as a producer along with wife Sakshi Singh as the couple launched the trailer and audio of Let’s Get Married (LGM) on Monday in Chennai.

The couple arrived in Chennai on July 9 and received a thunderous reception at the Chennai Airport. Fans flocked in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of their beloved Thala.

Let’s Get Married, which will release later in 2023 or early 2024 features Harish Kalyan and Ivana in lead roles. The upcoming family entertainer is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who is also the composer of the film. LGM will also see notable stars in Nadiya, Yogi Babu and Mirchi Vijay.

Amid speculations of Dhoni’s retirement, the 42-year old led Chennai to their 5th IPL title in May, beating defending champions Gujarat Titans at their own backyard. The wicket-keeper batter was also struggling with a knee injury and recently went under the knife. He is currently in recovering phase.

After winning the title with Chennai, Dhoni made it clear that he still has time to think about his retirement and he will give one more season to the fans.

Three days before, Thala celebrated his 42nd birthday with his family at his Ranchi farmhouse.

Dhoni has been one of the successful cricketers in his game and now we have to wait and see how he and his wife fairs out as a film producer.

