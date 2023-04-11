Home

Sports

MS Dhoni-Sanju Samson Picture Ahead of CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match at Chepauk Goes VIRAL

MS Dhoni-Sanju Samson Picture Ahead of CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match at Chepauk Goes VIRAL

IPL 2023, CSK vs RR: Ahead of the game between Chennai and Rajasthan, the two captains met each other and got clicked.

Sanju Samson Meets MS Dhoni (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: In a little more than 24 hours, MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson – two of the most popular IPL captains – will walk out for the toss in front of a packed Chepauk on Wednesday. Ahead of the game between Chennai and Rajasthan, the two captains met each other and got clicked. The picture has surfaced on social space and in no time has gone viral. Fans are loving the picture and they are pouring their love with comments for the two IPL captains.

Here is the picture that is going viral on Tuesday afternoon, a day ahead of the big game. Samson captioned the picture as ‘Vaathi is here’.

You may like to read

Vaathi is here 🤗 pic.twitter.com/yzavbjy5at — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) April 11, 2023

There is always a lot of buzz around the Chennai team because of MS Dhoni. Wherever Dhoni goes, there are fans rooting for him and standing in queues to get a glimpse of him. Recently, we saw how the yellow army dominated the crowds at the Wankhede. As this could be Dhoni’s last year at CSK as an active cricketer, such crowds are bound to be the norm. It will be a big challenge for the cops to cut down on the black ticket market.

Meanwhile, Chennai lost their IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat but then bounced back with two consecutive wins. They look like a potent unit this season and hence it would be interesting to see if Dhoni can take them to a fifth crown this year or not. It will surely not be easy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.