IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Sends Bowlers Out Of The Park During CSK’s Training Session | WATCH

MS Dhoni, two-time World Cup-winning former India captain, needs 22 runs to become the seventh batter in IPL to complete 5000 runs.

MS Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.

Chennai: MS Dhoni is one of the best finishers of the game. There is no doubt about that. Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper was seen sixes at will during the training session in Chepauk.

The four-time IPL champions uploaded a video on their social media handle on Thursday where, Dhoni can be seen hitting the bowlers into the stands towards the long-on and deep mid-wicket areas.

Be it a fast bowler or be it a finger spinner, Dhoni seemed unperturbed by the challenges and continued his big hitting like anything.

Apart from Dhoni, the CSK camp has the likes of Ajinkya Rahane among big names and a host of Indian domestic stars. The other big names are busy with their international calendar and are set to join the squad soon.

CSK will play defending champions Gujarat Titans in the opening match of IPL 2023 on March 31 in quest for the fifth title. For the unversed, Dhoni had scored 232 runs in 14 games last season as CSK finished a rare ninth in the points table.

The two-time World Cup-winning former India captain just needs 22 runs to become the seventh batter in IPL to complete 5000 runs. So far, Dhoni has scored 4978 runs in 234 games that included 24 half-centuries.

