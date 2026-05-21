Home

Sports

MS Dhoni set to leave CSK after IPL 2026 season, report makes EXPLOSIVE claim

MS Dhoni set to leave CSK after IPL 2026 season, report makes EXPLOSIVE claim

Former captain MS Dhoni has missed the entire IPL 2026 season for Chennai Super Kings after suffering multiple injuries.

MS Dhoni may have played in his final IPL season with CSK. (Photo: IANS)

GT vs CSK IPL 2026: Fans of MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings gave waited for entire IPL 2026 to see the former skipper in action in the T20 league. But that wait is set to extend up to 2027 – if Dhoni agrees to return to the league at 45 years of age. Dhoni has decided not to travel to Ahmedabad for their IPL 2026 match vs Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

The official word is that Dhoni has left the CSK team camp after a lap of honour around the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai earlier this week. Dhoni has reportedly returned to his home in Ranchi but has promised to join the CSK squad should they somehow manage to qualify for the Playoffs.

Also Read | Good news for star player from Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR after win over MI, will be teammate in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s team for…

But according to a media report, everything is not okay between Dhoni and CSK team management behind the scenes. According to a report in Cricblogger website, Dhoni is set to shockingly part ways with CSK after the IPL 2026 season.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“The relationship between Dhoni and CSK has deteriorated to such an extent that Thala will not be seen in yellow after the 2026 IPL,” a source close to CSK was quoted as saying by Cricblogger website.

Also Read | GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: MS Dhoni, Matt Henry OUT, Akeal Hossain to…

The report added that Dhoni was not pleased about the pre-season trades involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals to the CSK team. It is believed that Dhoni was not consulted before trading Jadeja to RR for Rs 14 crore before the IPL 2026 season.

MS Dhoni suffered a calf strain before IPL 2026 season.

Dhoni has reportedly also not been communicating regularly with the team management in the IPL 2026 season. Multiple reports stated that Dhoni was not selected in spite of regaining his fitness mid-way through the season.

The former India captain and wicketkeeper was sidelined before the start of the IPL 2026 season with a calf strain. Dhoni has missed the last few matches due to a thumb injury which he sustained recently, as communicated by CSK batting coach Michael Hussey in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

“I can confirm Dhoni is not here with the team, but if we do happen to qualify, then he’ll definitely join back up with the squad. He’s got a bit of a sore thumb. It’s recovering nicely, but he won’t be ready for this match. If we can manage to get through to the playoffs, then hopefully he’ll be alright,” Hussey said.

Dhoni has led CSK to record five IPL titles in his tenure as the skipper. He was retained as an ‘uncapped player’ for Rs 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.