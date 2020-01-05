Former India captain MS Dhoni posted a cute video of his daughter Ziva playing a guitar and singing in snowy weather. Dhoni, who has been away from international duty since India were knocked out of the ICC World Cup 2019, has been spending quality time with his family and friends in the mountains.

Dhoni had joined Ziva for a snowman-making session on Saturday. An adorable video of the father-daughter duo sculpting a snowman was shared on a live session on Instagram by Sakshi Singh Dhoni.

On Sunday, it was time for a sing-song session by Ziva, who showed off her skills as her dad was keeping a close watch on her.

Ziva was singing lines from Equestria, the Land I Love’ and was playing guitar simultaneously, with ease. MS Dhoni shared the video on his Instagram page and captioned it: Snow brings the best out of her.

View this post on Instagram Snow brings the best out of her @ziva_singh_dhoni A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Jan 5, 2020 at 5:54am PST

Dhoni has kept the cricketing world guessing about his retirement from international cricket with him expected to return in the Indian Premier League and take it forward from there on ahead of the T20 World Cup in October.

The 38-year-old has so far represented India in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is while affecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps.

The wicketkeeper batsman holds all the records which one can ask for as a captain of an international team. He is the only international captain to have won an ICC 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. He led Team India to the numero uno spot in ICC rankings, both in Tests and in ODIs.