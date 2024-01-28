By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
MS Dhoni Should Enjoy Cricket Now, Not Take CSK’s Additional Pressure: Pacer Deepak Chahar
MS Dhoni is only the second captain after Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma to win the Indian Premier League five times.
New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar felt captain MS Dhoni mist look to enjoy his game at this stage of his career and stop taking added responsibility in the CSK setup. The five-time IPL winning captain, Dhoni is rumoured to retire from cricket at the end of IPL 2024. But Chahar thought otherwise and believes that the two-time World Cup-winning former Indian captain has two to three years of cricket left in him.
