MS Dhoni Should Have Come in Place of Shivam Dube – Ex-English Cricketer After Gujarat Beat Chennai in IPL 2023 Opener

IPL 2023: Swann has slammed Dhoni's strategy. Swann reckons Dhoni should have come in to bat in place of Shivam Dube at No. 6.

We Could Have Done More With The Bat: MS Dhoni. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Over the years, fans and plaudits have suggested that MS Dhoni bats higher up the order in IPL. Despite all the suggestions, Dhoni continues to bat lower down in the batting order at No. 8. After Chennai lost the IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat, former England cricketer Graeme Swann has slammed Dhoni’s strategy. Swann reckons Dhoni should have come in to bat in place of Shivam Dube at No. 6.

“CSK got their middle-order wrong, it cost them. Dhoni should have come in (in place of Dube),” he said on Jio Cinema.

All Dhoni could face was seven balls off which he scored 14 runs. It featured a six off Joshua Little as well. Dhoni’s cameo at the backend helped Chennai post 178 for seven. One always felt Chennai were 15-20 runs short.

“We all knew there would be dew. We could have done a bit more with the batsman ship. Ruturaj (Gaikwad) was brilliant, he times the ball well and he’s a pleasure to watch. The way he picks his options, it is pleasing to watch. I think it’s important for youngsters to step in. I think Raj (Hangargekar) has pace and he will get better with time. Think the bowlers will get better, a no-ball is something that’s in your control, so you need to work on that. I felt two left armers would be a better option so I went ahead with them. Shivam was an option, but I felt comfortable with the bowlers overall,” Dhoni said after the match.

Chennai would look to bounce back in their next game and try to erase the memories of the opener.

