MS Dhoni is making the most his sabbatical from cricket and in a recent video shared on Instagram by actress Preeti Simoes, the former Indian skipper can seen seen showing off his singing skills during a house party hosted by Dhoni and Sakshi for their close friends.

In the video, Dhoni can be seen taking the karaoke mic and singing a part of a Kumar Sanu classic – Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye from the movie Jurm.

What the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preeti Simoes (@preeti_simoes) on Dec 3, 2019 at 11:19pm PST

Preeti shares the video with a warning as well and teases another video, this time of Sakshi Dhoni: WARNING: PLS WATCH AT UR OWN RISK… The very talented Mr Mahi …🎤 @mahi7781 pls dont kill me for postin dis one !!!🥰🥰 But dis awaaz had to b shared !!🎶🎵🎼 @sakshisingh_r urs comin soon ! Duet singer : @anubhavdewan_ wah wah wah !!! Audience : me n #monusingh Thank god @sambhavdewan ur dad came to de rescue… Thanksss @__refulgence for an amazing night !!🥳🥳🥳

The couple hosted a party for friends in their residence in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Check the out the pictures here: