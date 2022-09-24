Ranchi: Cricket is an extremely demanding game and especially if you are an Indian cricketer – the spotlight is always on you. Now, just imagine what it is to be an Indian cricket captain. Being the Indian cricket captain is possibly the most demanding job. But, MS Dhoni has done justice to it and exceeded expectations leading the Indian side for over a decade. Regarded as the best Indian captain ever, Dhoni recently defended Team India’s recent poor show in the Asia Cup and gave it back to the doubters. Dhoni said it is easy to make a suggestion from the outside about how one should play.Also Read - Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant For T20 World Cup? Sunil Gavaskar Answers

"Sitting on the outside, it's always easy to say we should have played in a certain way but it's not easy. We are representing our country but the opposition players are also representing their country too," Dhoni said Livfast from his hometown in Ranchi.

Dhoni said that no one wants to misfield or drop a catch.

“Honestly, when we are on the field, we do not want to make any mistakes whether it’s misfielding, dropped catches or any other mistake,” he added.

“I always try and get into their shoes to figure out why a player dropped a catch or why somebody misfielded. Getting angry does not help matters. There are already 40,000 people watching from the stands and crores of people watching the match. I had to see what the reason was,” the 41-year-old said.

15 years ago, it was today that Dhoni led India to the title in the inaugural T20 WC.

Dhoni would be seen leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.