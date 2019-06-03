ICC World Cup 2019: Former India captain MS Dhoni is one of ‘the’ most important players for Team India in the ICC World Cup 2019. The experienced Dhoni was seen in the nets at Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Dhoni was looking to smash balls, getting used to the bounce. He is already coming into the tournament on the back of a century in the warm-up game against Bangladesh. With Dhoni in ominous form, India would be hoping big things from the former World Cup-winning captain. Earlier in the year, he bagged the Man of the tournament in the ODI series in Australia and then led Chennai Super Kings to the finals in IPL. His batting was important in helping CSK reach the finals.

Here is the video of Dhoni practicing at Ageas Bowl, Southampton:

Meanwhile, India would start their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa. The Men in Blue would start favourites as South Africa has lost their first two matches. The Proteas lost to England and then Bangladesh.

“I love guys like that. People talk about arrogance but it is about believing in yourself. It is like having the keys to your home, Virat has something similar now (know all the entry and exits). I had it in my time, he has it now. I have always loved Indian batsmanship. The confidence he is blessed with you can’t get that overnight. Either it’s instilled in you or you are born with it. He is a fighter and defends his teammates more than anyone else. It’s not arrogance, he fancies himself against anybody in the world and that I think is the right way to play. Every great player looks forward to being on the biggest stage and every such player wants to come out winning a cup. That’s what Kohli has with him,” Sir Vivian Richards said at India Today’s Salaam Cricket 2019.