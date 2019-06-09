ICC World Cup 2019: India skipper Virat Kohli has always praised former India skipper MS Dhoni. The chemistry was once again on display at the Kennington Oval when Dhoni smashed Starc for a six in the cow-corner region. Once Dhoni hit the six, Kohli stood mid-pitched and looked shocked at the shot played by Dhoni. It was a ball that was pitched very close to the blockhole, Dhoni went behind and got under the ball to get elevation that was good enough to allow the ball sail into the stands.

Here is Kohli’s epic reaction to Dhoni’s sizzling six:

Thanks to a good batting show from top-order India post a mammoth 352/5 for Australia to chase. It would be a CWC record if Australia can gun down the target. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 117 off 109 balls as he slammed his 28th ODI ton.

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in a group stage game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Kennington Oval, here on Sunday.

“I played it very smartly and calmly. I enjoy playing on this ground and my record in ICC tournaments is pretty good. I’m happy with the century. It’s a great total and we are in a good position. I think it’s a coincidence (I play well in ICC events). I feel we have enough runs on the board and we’ve got a good bowling side. I think they’ll trouble their batsmen,” said Dhawan at the mid-innings break.

Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa