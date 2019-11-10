Away from the cricket field, MS Dhoni is busy time with his friends. Dhoni, who last played international cricket for India in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals, is busy spending time with his friends and bikes on the streets of Ranchi.

On Saturday, Dhoni, who’s future as India player is still unknown, was seen celebrating the birthday of his childhood friend Seemant Lohani at his farmhouse – Kailashpati – in the outskirts of the town where all his old friends had gathered to make the occasion worth remembering.

When it comes to the debate over Dhoni’s future, well, that is a puzzle which will need some solving. The former India skipper last met his team-mates at the JSCA Stadium here, when India beat South Africa for a clean sweep in the three-match Test series.

Newly-appointed BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has already made it clear that the decision to retire is Dhoni’s personal choice and that he will be having a discussion on it with the 2011 World Cup-winning captain.

India head coach Ravi Shastri has also said that Dhoni has earned the right to retire from the game when he wants to.