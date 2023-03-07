Home

MS Dhoni Started The Trend Of Spin-Friendly Pitches: Former Pitch Curator Daljit Singh

New Delhi: India is currently playing Border-Gavskar Trophy against Australia on home soil. Indian pitches are helping spinners from both teams in the ongoing Test series. Former pitch curator Daljit Singh revealed that MS Dhoni advised him to make such pitches which are helpful to spin because these pitches are liked by the Indian team.

Batters were seen struggling in all three Test matches. India won the first two Test matches whereas Australia won the third Test match and seal their birth in World Test Championship 2023 final which will be played later this year.

The credit for bringing a new revolution of pitches in Indian cricket goes to Daljit Singh, who was the chairman of the ground and pitch committee in BCCI for a long time. He also made fast and bouncy pitches and spin tracks across the country.

Daljit Singh, former chairman of the All India Ground and Pitch Committee, told india.com, “If you watch Test matches in India before MS Dhoni’s captaincy, they would comfortably end in the last session of 4 days or till the 5th day. Then there were pitches on which grass and moisture were kept, which helped the fast bowlers on the first two days and then the third day was considered most favorable for batting, the spinners dominated the last two days.”

“When MS Dhoni was the captain of the Indian team, he told me that we should make such pitches, which are helpful to spin because these pitches are very much liked by the Indian team. After this we started making such pitches. You will see that now many grounds across the country have different clay pitches. There are pitches of red and black soil here. Red soil is brought from Maharashtra, while black soil is from Odisha.” added Daljit.

Rohit Sharma-led India is currently preparing for the fourth Test match set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Winning the final Test of the series is important for the Indian side in order to seal their spot in the World Test Championship 2023 (WTC 2023) final to be held in England in a couple of months.

