Home

Sports

MS Dhoni Starts Preparations For IPL 2024; CSK Captain’s Batting Video Goes VIRAL – WATCH

MS Dhoni Starts Preparations For IPL 2024; CSK Captain’s Batting Video Goes VIRAL – WATCH

IPL 2024: A clip has surfaced on social space on Wednesday morning, where you can see Dhoni hitting a straight drive.

MS Dhoni For IPL 2024 (Image: X Screengrab)

Ranchi: With about two months to go for the start of the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2024, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has started his preparations. Dhoni, who is the most successful captain in the history of the league, could very well be featuring in his last season. Dhoni led the side to the title in the last edition of the IPL, so that would mean CSK would start as defending champions.

Trending Now

A clip has surfaced on social space on Wednesday morning, where you can see Dhoni hitting a straight drive. In the clip, Dhoni is seen sporting his trademark yellow pads, a blue helmet, and a black sleeveless T-shirt. Looks like it has been shot from a distance and as expected, the clip is going viral.

You may like to read

MS Dhoni has started his preparations for IPL 2024. pic.twitter.com/zYKaV8mdnp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2024

The 42-year-old was recently spotted at Rishabh Pant’s sister’s engagement ceremony. At the event, Dhoni blessed the couple in his signature style, stating, “They seem very happy. They are very excited. They danced very well. They get along very well, I would like to wish them all the very best for the challenging times ahead. I mean, from a career perspective.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.