MS Dhoni Steals Show at Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday Party – VIRAL PICS

MS Dhoni at Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Bash (Image: X)

Mumbai: Former India captain MS Dhoni was in Mumbai to attend friend and actor Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday party on Thursday. It was the same day when India was playing Sri Lanka in an ODI World Cup match kilometres away from where Dhoni was. As per the pictures shared by Fauzia Adeel Butt, Producer & CEO- FAB Entertainment, Dhoni appeared to be attending the bash alone. He posed with Fauzia sans his wife, Sakshi Dhoni. Dhoni was looking dapper in a black blazer teamed with a black shirt. Here are the pictures that are now going viral.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrated his 58th birthday on Thursday, expressed gratitude to his millions of fans, who greeted the actor outside his residence Mannat, here, and said that he “lives in a dream of their love.”

The video that went viral on the social media shows the sea of fans outside his residence at midnight, chanting his name, and expressing their love for the ‘DDLJ’ actor.

The superstar, who is having a successful year after his films ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ created a storm at the box-office, got on to his balcony to greet fans. He first greeted his fans with a namaste, showed them thumbs up, blew kisses at them and did his iconic pose. On his birthday, his film ‘Jawan’ got a digital release and a teaser of his upcoming film ‘Dunki’ was unveiled.

