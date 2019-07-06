India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni was at it again, doing what he does best! He shut his critics with a lightning-quick stumping of the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja to send Kusal Mendis packing. Jadeja’s ball gripped, it spun away, Kusal Mendis was down the track to combat it. It went past the outside edge and Dhoni did the rest. Jadeja is delighted, Rohit almost strangles him in the celebration! Mendis departed for a slow three off 13 balls. Jadeja, playing his first match has already made an impact early.

Here is the video of Dhoni’s quick stumping:

Just after the stumping, Dhoni also took a brilliant catch diving forward.

India, already through to the semi-finals, made two changes with Yuzvendra Chahal being rested and Kuldeep Yadav playing in place of him.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was given his first opportunity to play in the World Cup in place of pacer Mohammed Shami.

Sri Lanka, out of the World Cup, brought back Thisara Perera in place of Jeffrey Vandersay.

“We would have batted first as well, used pitch, will get slower as the match progresses. The team is doing well, we are striking a good balance at the right time. Two changes for us, one forced. Chahal has been rested and so is Shami. Kuldeep and Jadeja are in,” Kohli said at the toss.

“We will bat first. It was an obvious plan, it’s a used wicket and will get slower and slower. We didn’t capitalize in the first few games, but we then started to correct those mistakes and started to do well. One change, Thisara Perera replaces Vandersay,” Karunaratne said.