ICC World Cup 2019: It was not one of MS Dhoni’s best stumping but it was good enough to send dangerous Andile Phelukwayo packing for 34 off 61 balls. In a big to up the ante, he came down the track of Chahal in the 40th over. He missed the ball completely, unfortunately, Dhoni could not hold onto it cleanly as the ball popped out of his hand. But, Dhoni did not lose focus of the ball as he collected it off the second attempt and then dislodged the bails. Phelukwayo was short of his ground and had to head back to the dressing room.

Here is the moment:

With that, Dhoni pipped McCullum to have 33 dismissals in Cricket World Cup.

Most dismissals in World Cup:

54 – Sangakkara

52 – Gilchrist

33 – MS Dhoni*

32 – McCullum

31 – Boucher

Meanwhile, South Africa brought in Hashim Amla and Tabraiz Shamsi whereas India has left out Mohammad Shami, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dinesh Karthik from their squad for this match.

After the toss, Faf du Plessis said: We are having a bat. It is mostly because of the makeup of the side against two spinners, that’s the best option. Amla is back for this game. Morris is still playing, and we’re bringing in an extra spinner. We didn’t have the ideal start, but we need to keep going. We need to win six games to get to the semis, we have seven games left.

Virat Kohli said: The crowd support will be massive for us. Lots of people who live here and lots who are traveling here. For us, it’s about keeping composure, remembering why we got the results in the last two years and continuing the same way. Bhuvi, Bumrah, Kuldeep, and Chahal are all playing. When these guys and Hardik are playing along with Jadhav, we are always a strong bowling attack. I’m very excited, after so much cricket in the last two years. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy.