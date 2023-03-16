Home

MS Dhoni: Suresh Raina Drops BIG Hint on CSK Captain’s Future Ahead of IPL 2023 | WATCH

IPL 2023: Suresh Raina, who is currently featuring in the ongoing Legends League Cricket, said that with Dhoni one cannot predict and reckoned if his form is good - Dhoni may feature in IPL 2024 as well.

Doha: Despite having retired from playing international cricket, former India captain MS Dhoni remains a popular figure. He is easily one of the finest to have led the country. With the legend now 41, there are speculations that this would be his last IPL and Ben Stokes will take over the leadership mantle from him. But amid all this, ex-CSK star Suresh Raina, who is currently featuring in the ongoing Legends League Cricket, said that with Dhoni one cannot predict and reckoned if his form is good – Dhoni may feature in IPL 2024 as well.

“Agle saal ho sakta hai wo (Dhoni) fir IPL khelein. Unka form achcha lag raha hai, batting achcha kar rahe hain. It all depends ke kaisa khelta hai this season. Kaafi challenging hoga, ek saal se tournament nahi khelein hai wo,” Raina said after the match against the World Giants on Wednesday (March 15) night.

Raina’s Exclusive Take. 👑@ImRaina speaks on World Giants’ triumph, Doha’s warmth and Harbhajan’s leadership as the skipper! Plus, an exciting scoop on Dhoni’s possibility for the next season. 👀#LegendsLeagueCricket #SkyexchnetLLCMasters #LLCT20 #YahanSabBossHain pic.twitter.com/9XxgP359Ld — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) March 15, 2023

“I think the CSK team is quite strong, there are some you players coming in like Ruturaj (Gaikwad), (Devon) Conway and Ben Stokes is also joining the team,” the former CSK southpaw added.

When asked if Dhoni answers his telephone calls, Raina said, “Yes we speak on the phone often. He has been training hard in Chennai, as you can see in some of his recent videos as well.”

