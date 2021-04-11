Suresh Raina is back with a bang in IPL but rued the fact that CSK failed to score an additional 20 runs against Delhi Capitals in their opening game which led to a seven wicket defeat. CSK put on board a competitive 188 with Raina scoring a brisk 54 but last-year’s finalists Delhi Capitals overhauled the target without any fuss. Also Read - IPL 2021: Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia Are Capable of Being Outstanding Performers at International Stage, Says Kumar Sangakkara

“A bit disappointed to lose the game, it could have been better, but like I said it is always to come back and do the Whistle Podu,” Raina said in a video posted by CSK on their website. “It could have been better if we would have scored 15-20 runs more but I think we bowled better in the middle overs, in the next few days we will have a few good practice sessions where can we learn what to do better,” he added. Also Read - IPL 2021 Live Streaming Cricket SRH vs KKR: When And Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV Telecast in India

Rain had missed the last edition of the IPL held in the UAE due to personal reasons and the left-hander said he enjoyed his first outing in yellow jersey. “It feels amazing to be back with MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings. It is always good to contribute to a side that has done so much for the players, who have done so much for every person. Also Read - SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 3 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 11 Sunday

“It is always good to be back and wear this yellow colour. It’s a pride that I have cherished all my life,” Raina said. CSK next take Punjab Kings in Mumbai on April 16.