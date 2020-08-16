MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina announced their retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening (August 15) sending their fans into a state of heartbreak. After the news came in, tributes and congratulatory messages started flooding social space, as expected. Also Read - MI vs CSK in IPL 2020 Opener! Rohit Sharma's Tweet After MS Dhoni's International Retirement Hints so | POST

Former West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards reacted to the news on his Twitter handle and said both the cricketers have made sure fans have a visual treat. Also Read - Dinesh Karthik Asks BCCI to Retire Jersey No 7 in Honour of MS Dhoni | POST

Richards tweet read: “Two amazing players for their country. Congratulations on a sensational career @msdhoni & @ImRaina. You two made sure the fans have a visual treat. I wish you both all the very best for the future.” Also Read - MS Dhoni is a Legend, Very Similar to Kapil Dev as Captain: Sunil Gavaskar

Two amazing players for their country. Congratulations on a sensational career @msdhoni & @ImRaina. You two made sure the fans have a visual treat. I wish you both all the very best for the future. 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/21J1LaEVWf — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) August 15, 2020

Not in the blue, but fans would get to see the star cricketers in yellow when they play together in the upcoming IPL season in UAE for the Chennai Super Kings. Currently, both the cricketers are in Chennai for a six-day training camp and are expected to leave for UAE on August 21.

According to a report in TOI, Dhoni made the decision after the T20 World Cup that was slated to take place this year got postponed and the same report also suggests that he could bid bye from the league if CSK lift the IPL trophy this year.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start from September 19 and the final will take place on November 10. Three venues will be used for the 51-day tournament to minimise the travel of players amid the pandemic.