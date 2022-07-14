London: It is no secret that former India captain MS Dhoni is in London and he has been there since his birthday with his family. After he made his appearance at the Oval a couple of days ago, Dhoni was spotted again in the stands of the Lord’s and this time he had someone special for company. Dhoni had one of his closest friends Suresh Raina. The two met at the iconic venue during the ongoing second ODI between India and England. There was another former CSK player Harbhajan Singh, who also caught up with the two.Also Read - From Sourav Ganguly to Sachin Tendulkar; Legends Attend India vs England 2nd ODI at Lord's- SEE PICS
Raina took to Twitter and shared the images with his fans and captioned it as: “Great watching the boys in blue.” Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Returns in India's Playing XI Against England
Also Read - Virat Kohli's Fan Distributes Food To Needy People To Get His Wish Fulfilled. Can You Guess Why?
Here is how fans reacted to the pictures:
Former Indian openers Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar were also seen together at the venue.
At the time of filing the copy, chasing 247 to win India find themselves in a spot of bother at 86 for five in the 25th over. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are in the middle and the onus is on them to take the game deep.