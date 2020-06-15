Known as an ‘outsider’ in Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput created a niche of his own and was a popular actor. That is the reason why his untimely demise at the age of 34 has shocked the nation. Sushant was appealing and his down-to-earth nature struck a chord with the audiences who loved him a lot. Also Read - 50 Dreams And Counting! Sushant Singh Rajput's Bucket List of 50 Wishes Will Melt Your Heart Instantly

One such video that would act as a testament to his humble nature has surfaced on the internet a day after the actor committed suicide, and as expected the video has gone viral.

Sushant – the actor who played the role of former India skipper MS Dhoni – is playing with a bunch of kids. In the video, the chair acts as the stumps – just like some kids play cricket in India while growing up. In the clip, Sushant plays a couple of aerial shots and plays them perfectly.

Here is the video:

He was so down to earth, the #Nepotism products will never understand this.

Miss you always sush 💔 #SushantSinghRajput#SushantNoMore pic.twitter.com/YOKza4okOv — Shivam Sharma (@shivamars) June 15, 2020

Started out a decade ago in the industry as a background dancer, Sushant has had to work his way up the ladder without a godfather in the industry. He started out with a small screen, where he earned applause and after that, he made the transition into the big screen and found success there as well.