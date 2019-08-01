Former India captain MS Dhoni has started his glorious stint with the Indian army in militancy-affected South Kashmir region on July 31. Just like the rest of the soldiers, Dhoni has been assigned patrolling, guard and post duties during his two-week tenure with the Territorial Army. In the first photos of the World Cup-winning India captain in his uniform, the 38-year-old was caught signing a bat with fellow army men in the background.

Dhoni has taken a two-month break from the Team India and is currently with the 106 TA Battalion (Para) of the Indian Army. The unit is deployed in south Kashmir region as part of Victor Force and the stumper is expected to be with them till August 15.

Lt. Colonel MS Dhoni have joined the armed forces. Here come's the first picture from Srinagar.

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni leaves for Srinagar from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on July 30. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was awarded the honorary rank of a lieutenant colonel in 2011, will join his battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.

MS Dhoni has meanwhile reached Srinagar, Kashmir where he will be with 106 Territorial Army Battalion (Para) till August 15 for patrolling, guard and post duty. He will be staying with the troops and is likely to participate in August 15 Independence Day celebrations as well



Earlier, images of Dhoni accorded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011, travelling to Srinagar with one of his manager in a flight was also widely circulated across various social media platforms.

“Lt. Col Dhoni arrived here today and has joined his unit,” one of the officials had said on Tuesday.

During his 15-day stint in the valley starting 1 August, Dhoni – who holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment. He will be doing patrolling, guard and post duties, and will also stay with the troops.

Earlier, Army chief Bipin Rawat had said that Dhoni had completed his basic training and expressed faith that the cricketer would perform all his duties.

“When a citizen of India wants to don the military uniform then he has to be prepared to fulfill the task for which the uniform has been assigned to him. MS Dhoni has carried out his basic training and we know that he will be able to accomplish the task,” Rawat had said.