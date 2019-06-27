India vs West Indies: It was an MS moment in the match that got fans excited! Former Indian captain MS Dhoni showed his fitness and agility once again when he was wrong-footed but managed to cling onto a one-handed catch to send Carlos Brathwaite packing. It was a back of a length delivery angled in before straightening, Brathwaite closed the bat face looking to tuck it into the leg-side, the outside edge flies to the right of Dhoni, who like Brathwaite was going with the angle and was left wrongfooted, but adjusts quickly to dive to his right and take it with one-hand.

Here is the video:

chalo haters keeping ka bhi javab de diya Dhoni ne.😂 ab kuch nya leke aao.#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/oqf7tXFSse — Jerseyno.7 India🏏🇮🇳 (@DJViras7) June 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Dhoni also came good with the bat as he hit a gritty 56* off 61 balls. In the final over, Dhoni took 16 runs off Oshane Thomas by hitting two sixes — off the first and last ball — and a four to put behind his woeful crawl in which he was let go twice by the Windies.

Dhoni was dropped by Thomas off his own bowling on 37 in the 48th over after wicketkeeper Shai Hope messed up an easy stumping opportunity when the former India skipper was batting on eight.

Earlier in the day, India skipper Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap as he became the fastest batsman to score 20,000 international runs when he reached 37 against the West Indies during their World Cup tie at the Old Trafford on Thursday. He also registered 9,000 runs batting at the number three spot.

Playing XI:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas