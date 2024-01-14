Home

‘MS Dhoni Taught Me How To Finish Games’: Shivam Dube Hails CSK Skipper Behind His Success In Afghanistan Series

Shivam Dube credited his recent success to MS Dhoni and his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shivam Dube put on another astonishing performance as he hit a match-winning half-century against Afghanistan in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, on January 14. The all-rounder gave the credit for his success to MS Dhoni and his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

“my success credit goes to MS Dhoni and CSK. Mahi bhai gave me confidence that I can do it, CSK management told me they believed in me and always had the faith that I could perform,” Shivam Dube told Jio Cinema.

“I’ve watched Mahi bhai finishing the games for India over the years, I’m just following that path,” he added while telling how he learned to finish the game from the legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni. Dube plays under Dhoni’s captaincy in the IPL and even won the title last year.

