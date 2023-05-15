Home

Sports

MS Dhoni Thanking Fans at Chepauk by Putting Knee Cap After KKR Beat CSK in IPL 2023 Match Wins’ Hearts; Check VIRAL PIC

MS Dhoni Thanking Fans at Chepauk by Putting Knee Cap After KKR Beat CSK in IPL 2023 Match Wins’ Hearts; Check VIRAL PIC

After the loss, Dhoni was seen taking a lap around the stadium wearing a knee cap in a gesture to thank fans for supporting him.

MS Dhoni Knee Cap (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: Amid all the speculations over MS Dhoni’s future in the IPL, the CSK skipper managed to win hearts on Sunday despite the humiliating six-wicket loss against KKR at the Chepauk. After the loss, Dhoni was seen taking a lap around the stadium wearing a knee cap in a gesture to thank fans for supporting him. The fans at the Chepauk have been supporting Dhoni since the inception of the league in 2008. The 41-year-old is always treated as a demi-god in Chennai.

Here is the image that is going viral after the game at Chepauk:

You may like to read

MS Dhoni thanking the whole Chepauk crowd by putting the knee cap. Captain, Leader, Legend, Mahi. pic.twitter.com/LZhcOec5th — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 14, 2023

Fans were disappointed as they could not get to see Dhoni bat long enough. Dhoni faced two balls.

“One of those days when you win the toss and bat first and the moment the first ball was bowled in the second innings, you realise it is a 180 wicket. Batting first I don’t think we could have got anywhere close to 180. I think the dew made a big difference. If you compare the first innings to the second innings, there was a lot more purchase for the spinners in the first innings and that’s what really got to us,” said Dhoni at the post-match presentation.

Earlier, KKR captain Nitish Rana and middle-order star Rinku Singh slammed critical fifties and dominated spinners with immaculate ease to help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stay alive in the race for Playoffs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with a clinical six-wicket win. With the win, KKR keep their playoff hopes alive.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.