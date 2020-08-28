Former English spinner Monty Panesar recalled playing against ex-Indian captain MS Dhoni and how he used to trick him while the 39-year old was marshalling his troops from behind the stumps. It is no secret that Dhoni was vocal while wicketkeeping and always passed advise to his spinners – using codes. Also Read - Captain MS Dhoni up There With Clive Lloyd, Michael Brearly And Mark Taylor: Greg Chappell

In an interaction with TOI, Panesar revealed that Dhoni assumed the Englishman did not understand Hindi. He recalled an instance when Dhoni advised the spinner to bowl the ball a little wide and then to keep it straight in Hindi. Also Read - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Never Panicked, Always Instilled Belief And Confidence in His Teammates, Says Dwayne Bravo

“I remember his tips to the bowlers, especially spinners from behind the stumps. Abhi thodi wide ball daalo. Abhi thoda seedha stumps pe rakho. Ye cross line khelne waala hai, seedha daalo. Ye deep mid-wicket pe chakka marega, thoda wide rakhna,” he said. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to be Parents Soon?

Panesar confirmed that he understood everything that was being said. He said that he can speak Hindi and understands Punjabi. He also said that Dhoni perhaps did not realise that.

“I can speak Hindi and Punjabi to a great extent. MSD thought I didn’t understand. I heard everything, but I also acted like MSD, as if I didn’t hear anything. I heard and (then) acted as if I didn’t hear anything. But I knew everything,” he added.

Panesar also admitted that the trick of conveying tips to his bowlers has worked for Dhoni on a number of occasions.

“And believe me, he (Dhoni) has done this a number of times and got wickets. And that’s what I love about MS Dhoni and I am proud that I have played against him,” the former English cricketer added.

Meanwhile, Dhoni announced his international announcement earlier this month on August 15. He will still continue to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League in UAE.