MS Dhoni was recently seen in Anant Ambani's pre wedding function.

MS Dhoni To Announce Retirement? CSK Skipper's Cryptic Social Media Post Sparks Speculations

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is known for his quick decision-making when it comes to cricket. As we witnessed earlier he has announced his retirement from international cricket without any prior update.

Now ahead of the Indian Premier League, Dhoni’s new cryptic post on social media is getting viral where the former India captain posted that can’t wait for the new season and ‘new role’.

MS Dhoni’s Facebook post. – The lion is ready to roar….!!! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/ZX5aU3z9Ej — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2024

Earlier there were reports that the last season of IPL which was played in 2023 was his last season but he has not yet announced his retirement from Indian Premier League.

