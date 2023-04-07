Home

MS Dhoni To Be Felicitated By MCA At Wankhede Stadium Ahead Of MI Vs CSK Clash In IPL 2023

The Mumbai Cricket Association will be building a victory memorial at the Wankhede Stadium where MS Dhoni hit the 2011 World Cup-winning six.

MS Dhoni hit the winning six in the 2011 World Cup final for India against Sri Lanka. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association will be felicitating former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the Wankhede Stadium by building a victory memorial at the spot where he hit 2011 World Cup-winning six.

According to an ANI report, five chairs — seat number J282 to J286 — will be removed from MCA pavilion to felicitate Dhoni. He will be felicitated at the same spot before their game against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2023.

Mumbai| 2011 World Cup victory memorial will be built at the site where Dhoni’s winning six had landed in Wankhede stadium. 5 chairs of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) pavilion stand will be removed for this(seat number J282 -J286). Today, MS Dhoni will be felicitated at the… pic.twitter.com/5VylzzFoPA — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

“We are planning to make a small memorial at the spot where Dhoni’s 2011 World Cup-winning six landed. No one knows the exact seat where that shot landed, so we’ll maybe block 3-4 seats in that ‘tentative area’ in the stands permanently for the memorial,” MCA president Amol Kale was quoted as saying to TOI.

“We’ve a design and a structure in mind and it should be ready by the time we host the ODI World Cup in October-November. The idea was proposed by me, seconded by Ajinkya Naik (MCA secretary) and passed by the Apex Council. We will finalise everything soon.

“We’re also planning to felicitate Dhoni by presenting a memento to him on Sunday, when MI play CSK,” Kale added.

As far as IPL 2023 is concerned, Mumbai Indians will be seeking their first win of the season. The Rohit Sharma-led side were beaten by eight wickets by Royal Challengers Bangalore with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis scripting the victory by hitting half-centuries.

On the other hand, CSK lost the tournament opener to defending champions Gujarat Titans before bouncing back with a win against Lucknow Super Giants.

