New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has flown to London to celebrate his 41 birthday alongside his family. MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi took to Instagram to reveal their vacation location and posted a picture of Dhoni in London which has gone viral on the internet.Also Read - MS Dhoni Receiving Knee Treatment From Ranchi 'Vaidya' Bandhan Singh Kharwar

MS Dhoni is not a regular social media user as the ex-skipper’s wife always gives updates about the Dhoni family. Also Read - Hardik Pandya Has His Own Style of Captaincy Despite Spending Time With MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli - Ex-BCCI Selector Saba Karim

Sakshi Dhoni added these photos on her instagram stories: Also Read - Hardik Pandya REVEALS MS Dhoni's Advise During Chat With Dinesh Karthik After Rajkot Heroics

Dhoni’s fandom knows no boundaries, and every time he steps out in public, the legendary batsman manages to catch the attention of his fans.

According to recent reports, Dhoni is suffering from an issue in his knee, and despite being one of the wealthiest cricketers in the world, rather than going for treatment to one of the doctors, he is undergoing treatment from a vaidya in Ranchi.

About 70 km from Ranchi, at Katingkela in Lapung police station area, Vaidya Bandhan Singh Kharwar has been treating patients for the last 28 years. He has a tarpaulin tent under a tree where Dhoni has been visiting him for last one month at an interval of four days to get a dose of his medicine. The medicine prepared by this Vaidya for the treatment of bone ailments is such that it cannot be carried home.