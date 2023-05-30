Home

MS Dhoni To Continue At Chennai Super Kings Player In IPL 2024, Says ‘I Realised I Need To Enjoy This’

Mahendra Singh Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title on Tuesday after beating Gujarat Titans by five runs via DLS method.

MS Dhoni becomes second captain to win IPL title five times. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Although it won’t be easy to Mahendra Singh’s body but the Chennai Super Kings captain wants to continue for another season in the Indian Premier League and gift it to the fans from his side. Dhoni led CSK to their fifth IPL title on Tuesday after beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets via DLS method in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With this win, CSK equal Mumbai Indians’ record of winning five IPL titles. Dhoni has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since the Indian Premier League began this year. “This is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over.

“The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for nine months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body,” Dhoni said during the post-match presentation.

“You do get emotional, the first game at CSK everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, they love that I am so grounded,” added Dhoni.

Asked to bat first, Gujarat Titans posted 214/4, thanks to B Sai Sudharsan, who slammed 96 in 47 balls. In reply, CSK had their chase interupted in the first over when rain gods opened up once again.

Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interruption, CSK completed the task in the last ball at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium with Ravindra Jadeja hitting a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls to win it for the Yellow Army.

Meanwhile, Titans skipper Hardik Pandya said good things happen to good people. “I’m very happy for him, destiny had this written. If I had to lose, I’d rather lose to him. Good things happen to good people, and he’s been one of the best people I know.

“God has been kind, God has been kind to me as well but today was his night,” he said. With IPL over, the focus shifts to the World Test Championship final between India and Australia starting from June 7. While some of the players have already reached United Kingdom, the rest will be flying out in a day or two.

