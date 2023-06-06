Home

Sports

MS Dhoni to Donate Rs 60 Cr Towards Victims of Odisha Train Accident? CHECK DEETSMS Dhoni to Donate Rs 60 Cr Towards Victims of Odisha Train Accident? CHECK DEETS

MS Dhoni to Donate Rs 60 Cr Towards Victims of Odisha Train Accident? CHECK DEETSMS Dhoni to Donate Rs 60 Cr Towards Victims of Odisha Train Accident? CHECK DEETS

Dhoni is yet to react on the Odisha train accident.

Odisha: In what can be termed as a grave episode, three trains collided in Balasore in Odisha and 275 people died. While the families of victims are still coming to terms with the tragedy, there are several reports that former India captain MS Dhoni would be donating a whopping Rs 60 cr. But is the information true? Well, unfortunately there is no confirmation to it. On WhatsApp and other platforms, a creative is being circulated claiming that Dhoni has donated Rs 60 crore to help the victims of the Odisha railway accident. A fact-check by india.com, however, has shown that Dhoni’s donation of Rs 60 crore to the victims of the Odisha railway accident is a hoax.

Earlier, there were reports that Virat Kohli would also be donating a certain amout towards the relief of the victims families. Even that is not confirmed.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal donated a sum of Rs 1 lakh towards the familities of the victims.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES