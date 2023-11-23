Home

MS Dhoni To Join Legends League Cricket After IPL Retirement? LLC CEO Drops Major Hint In Ranchi

MS Dhoni in all likelihood will be playing his last IPL for Chennai Super Kings next year.

MS Dhoni shakes hand with LLC CEO Raman Raheja in Ranchi. (Image: Z)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni dropped a major hint of joining the Legends League Cricket after he was seen meeting with the tournament CEO on Thursday. Dhoni, who has already retired from international cricket back in 2019, only plays in the Indian Premier League. Interestingly, the IPL 2024 is in all likelihood going to be Dhoni’s last in franchise cricket.

In a picture that surfaced on social media, Dhoni was seen shaking hands with LLC CEO Raman Raheja. He himself posted pictures of him and Dhoni together with a caption that generated curiosity among the fans.

“Good start is half the battle won. We @llct20 came to Ranchi on a mission. Not just won hearts of thousands of fans but met the “Legend” in his town. Just Honoured!! It’s time to scale up and move ahead. #LegendsLeagueCricket #msdhoni,” Raheja posted on X.

Good start is half the battle won. We @llct20 came to Ranchi on a mission. Not just won hearts of thousands of fans but met the “Legend” in his town. Just Honoured!! It’s time to scale up and move ahead. #LegendsLeagueCricket #msdhoni pic.twitter.com/uz87MZ7seM — Raman Raheja (@ramanraheja) November 23, 2023

