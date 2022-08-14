Mumbai: Indian Premier League team owners buying franchises in other cricketing leagues is not something that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) wished for – but that has happened. The Indian board, which is the richest in the world, fears IPL may lose its exclusivity if star Indian cricketers play in foreign leagues. With much speculation over MS Dhoni being appointed as the mentor of the CSK team in CSA T20 League, BCCI has reportedly denied the franchise that in order to keep up their stand of not allowing Indian players to feature in other leagues apart from the IPL.Also Read - After MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Changes His Twitter Profile Picture With Tricolour Ahead of 15th August

“It’s clear, no Indian player including domestic players can take part in any other league until he is retired from all forms of the game. If any player wants to take part in these upcoming leagues he can only do so when he cuts off all ties with the BCCI,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express. Also Read - Ross Taylor Recalls Time When Rajasthan Royals Owner Slapped Him 3-4 Times For Scoring a Duck

The official said that if Dhoni wants to mentor CSK’s team in CSA – he would first have to stop playing IPL. “Then he can’t play IPL for CSK. He has to retire here first,” he added. Also Read - MS Dhoni Changes Instagram DP to Indian Tricolour to Mark 75 Years of Independence

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist had questioned the logic behind this move from BCCI of not allowing Indian players to participate in other leagues.

“I’m not criticising the IPL, but why won’t Indian players come and play in the Big Bash league? I’ve never had an open and honest answer: Why are some leagues accessing every player in the world? No Indian player plays in any other T20 league,” he had said.