MS Dhoni to Miss Next IPL 2023 Game Due to Knee Injury? CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Provides Update

IPL 2023: Claiming that it was cramps and not a knee issue, Fleming hailed Dhoni as a valuable player this season.

MS Dhoni Injury in IPL 2023. (Image: CSK/Twitter)

Ahmedabad: There were reports that MS Dhoni may miss the IPL 2023 opener at Ahmedabad on Friday against Gujarat Titans, but that did not happen. Dhoni came out for the toss and led the side as well during the game. It is no secret that Dhoni is carrying a knee issue. He used heavy strapping during a net session as well. During the game on Friday, Dhoni aggravated that knee discomfort as he dived to save a boundary. After the bad landing, Dhoni seemed to be grimacing in pain.

Now, Chennai coach Stephen Fleming has provided an update on Dhoni’s issue. Claiming that it was cramps and not a knee issue, Fleming hailed Dhoni as a valuable player this season.

“It was just cramps, not the knee issue for MS Dhoni in the 19th over, he knows his limitations at this age but still a great leader, will play a role with bat, a legend & very valuable player to have in the field,” Fleming told reporters.

Meanwhile, Chennai lost the match by five wickets against Gujarat. Rashid Khan was the player of the match for his all-round show with the bat and the ball. With the win, the defending champions have ensured that they get their campaign off to the perfect start.

“We all knew there will be dew. We could have done a bit more with the batsman ship. Ruturaj (Gaikwad) was brilliant, he times the ball well and he’s a pleasure to watch. The way he picks his options, it is pleasing to watch. I think it’s important for the youngsters to step in. I think Raj (Hangargekar) has pace and he will get better with time,” Dhoni said after the match.

