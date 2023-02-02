Home

MS Dhoni to Play Police Officer in New ad; CSK Captain’s Look is Treat For Thala Fans | VIRAL PIC

While Dhoni gets ready for another IPL season, the CSK captain was spotted shooting for an ad where he plays a police officer.

MS Dhoni as Police Officer

Mumbai: MS Dhoni may have stopped playing international cricket but his stocks have not dipped at all. He still remains one of the most popular Indian cricketers, even at 40. While Dhoni gets ready for another IPL season, the CSK captain was spotted shooting for an ad where he plays a police officer. In the picture that has surfaced on social space, Dhoni is wearing a khaki attire as cops do. He also has put on shades that are giving him a sharp edge. The picture is already receiving love on social space from his fans.

MS Dhoni as a police officer in an ad. pic.twitter.com/nleS9DR8bh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 2, 2023

Not long back, Dhoni was also seen hitting sixes in the nets ahead of the IPL season.

Not just that, ahead of the second T20I against New Zealand, Dhoni visited the Indian dressing-room and met the cricketers, and had a word with most of them. At the pre-match presser, captain Hardik Pandya spoke about it as well.

“Mahi bhai is here which is good as we get to meet him. We can get out of the hotel also (to meet him). Otherwise, the way we have played in the last one month, it has just been hotel to hotel. And when we meet we try to talk about life rather than the game. When we played together I learned a lot from him. I have squeezed a lot out of him (knowledge), there is not much left,” Pandya told reporters.