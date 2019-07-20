So MS Dhoni is going to feature in the T20 World Cup to be held next year in Australia? Not really! An MS Dhoni fan page came up with a post with the blue tick official handle of Dhoni where apparently the former skipper has confirmed his participation in the tournament. The post garnered a lot of hits as fans got surprised as Dhoni keeps a very low profile and will never make a statement like this amid retirement rumours. Dhoni has just made himself unavailable for the next two months as he will serve his regiment. Which means, he will not travel to the Caribbean.

It is a fan page that made that post which is absolutely fake. Here is the screenshot of it.

The reality is that Dhoni has not taken to Twitter since 2018. Dhoni is not a social person, instead, he prefers to keep his personal life under the wraps and that helps him to juggle between family and the game.

Speaking of his retirement, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s childhood friend, Arun Pandey, said that the cricketer has no immediate plans to retire from international cricket. Brushing aside all the rumours Singh said, on Thursday, “He has no immediate plans to retire. The constant speculation over the future of a great player like him is unfortunate.”

Earlier in the year, Dhoni-led CSK to the finals of the IPL and also bagged the Man of the Series in Australia in ODIs. In the World Cup, he held India;s hopes in the semi-finals where he hit a gritty 55, unfortunately only to end up on the losing side.