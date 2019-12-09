After acing various roles in his life so far, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set for another challenge as he decides to go behind the lens. Dhoni is all set to produce his maiden television show, an anthology telling stories of decorated army officers. Studionext in collaboration with Dhoni, who holds an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, will bring forward the unique anthology of episodic stories. The show will bring to life the story of brave army officers, who have been honoured with the Param Vir Chakra and Ashoka Chakra.

“During his sabbatical from sports, Dhoni spent a lot of time with army officers. He even went on to complete a two-week stint with India’s Territorial Army. That’s how he got to know more about the brave soldiers. He understood the soldiers and their families’ hardships. Wanting to bring their story to the fore, Dhoni decided to bankroll this project.”

“The show will narrate stories of the brave Param Vir Chakra and Ashoka Chakra awardees. With compelling stories and intriguing content on board, the show is slated for a 2020 release,” a source close to Dhoni was quoted by Indian Express.

According to a report, the TV series will tell personal stories of military officers as Dhoni wants to bring the journey of people serving the country into the limelight through his show.

At present, the show is being scripted, and the team is sorting out the formalities to get the shooting started.

Earlier this year, the 38-year-old also produced Hotstar Special’s Roar of the Lion, featuring Captain Cool himself. The docu-drama told the story of the comeback of the Chennai Super Kings to lift the 2018 IPL trophy.

Dhoni took a sabbatical after India’s campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Taking about his much-anticipated return, Dhoni had earlier cleared the air around his future, saying that he won’t talk about his much-awaited comeback till January.

“January tak mat poocho (don’t ask me till January),” said Dhoni at an event in Ranchi before questions on his break, which started with India’s semi-final loss to New Zealand in the World Cup in July, could even be asked.