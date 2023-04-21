Home

Sports

MS Dhoni To Retire After IPL 2023? CSK Captain Gives Massive Update After Beating Sunrisers Hyderabad

MS Dhoni To Retire After IPL 2023? CSK Captain Gives Massive Update After Beating Sunrisers Hyderabad

MS Dhoni was too good behind the stumps against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he took a good catch and stumped Mayank Agarwal.

IPL 2023 is likely to be MS Dhoni's last season. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni hinted the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to be his last season after Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wicket at the M Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja’s 3/22 from four overs first restricted SRH to a below-par 134/7 before Devon Conway struck a fine unbeaten half-century and shared an 87-run stand with opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad to see the team home in 18.4 overs.

You may like to read

Dhoni said it is important for him to enjoy his last phase of career. “Whatever said and done, last phase of my career, important to enjoy it. It feels good to be here,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation. CSK are third in IPL 2023 points table with eight points.

Overcome by the huge roar and support of the crowd when he came out of the dugout after his team won the match, Dhoni said, “After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. Crowd has given us a lot of love and affection,” added the four-time IPL-winning captain.

Dhoni was all praise for young Sri Lankan pace bowler Matheesha Pathirana, who bowled four superb overs and grabbed two wickets, even though he was a little expensive, conceding 42 runs.

“Not getting enough chances to bat, but no complaints. I was hesitant to bat second because I had that feeling there won’t be a lot of dew. When there are chances of dew, you have to bat second.

“Spinners once they came in, bowled a very good length. Fast bowlers once they came back, especially Pathirana, bowled superbly,” added Dhoni.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.