MS Dhoni To Retire After IPL 2023? CSK Captain Takes Lap After Last Home Game At Chepauk | WATCH VIDEO

This is Chennai's last game at Chapauk for the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league and there are speculations that this is Dhoni's last IPL season as a player.

Chennai: CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is currently leading his Indian Premier League franchise had taken a lap at his team’s home ground MS Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai after Kolkata Knight Riders beat CSK by six wickets.

This is Chennai’s last game at Chapauk for the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league and there are speculations that this is Dhoni’s last IPL season. Fans got emotional when the CSK skipper started taking a lap on the ground with them after the match.

MS Dhoni’s video got viral on social media and the fans started speculating that this is is the last time they are witnessing him playing in Chennai. Here is the video:

MS Dhoni and CSK taking lap of Chepauk fans – Sunil Gavaskar taking MS Dhoni’s autograph & beautiful hugs between them! The Moments of this IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/zNZWqKVABL — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 14, 2023

Here is how fans reacted after watching his video:

So it’s last season of msd — (@SafirHussain19) May 14, 2023

It’s over for MSD in IPL

We will miss u — Haider Khan (@ind_iw0) May 14, 2023

Ye end ki or jaa rahe hum pic.twitter.com/6IgoAYuyiM — Yuvraj ️ (@yuvii_27) May 14, 2023

Me pal do pal ka shyar hooo loading ? pic.twitter.com/KJ2ExhTbjt — Sanket (@SanketS64861430) May 14, 2023

Earlier, captain Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh slammed critical fifties and dominated spinners with immaculate ease to help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stay alive in the race for Playoffs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with a clinical six-wicket win over CSK.

Chennai Super Kings will now face Delhi Capitals for match 67 of Indian Premier League which will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on May 20, 3.30 PM IST.

