MS Dhoni to Retire After IPL 2023? Here’s What ChatGPT Shows When Asked About CSK Captain

IPL 2023: He is 41 and getting ready for another season of the IPL as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai: Over the years, there have been speculations over MS Dhoni’s retirement from IPL. He is 41 and getting ready for another season of the IPL as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings. While Dhoni remains one of the most popular cricketers in the world despite having retired from playing international cricket, here is what ChatGPT, the viral AI-based platform, showed when asked about Dhoni’s retirement. Claiming that ChatGPT cannot read feelings and personal thoughts, it said that it cannot predict anything with certainty.

ChatGPT said: “As an AI language model, I don’t have access to insider information or MS Dhoni’s personal thoughts and plans. Therefore, I cannot predict with certainty whether he will retire after IPL 2023 or not. Whether or not Dhoni should retire after IPL 2023 is a decision that he will have to make based on various factors, such as his fitness, form, and motivation to continue playing cricket. It is important to note that retirement is a personal decision and should be made based on individual circumstances and preferences.”

Meanwhile, CSK would like to start 2023 on a winning note. CSK will start their campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 31, the season-opener.

CSK IPL 2023 Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

