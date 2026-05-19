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MS Dhoni to RETIRE from Indian Premier League after IPL 2026? CSK teammate makes EXPLOSIVE revelation…

MS Dhoni to RETIRE from Indian Premier League after IPL 2026? CSK teammate makes EXPLOSIVE revelation…

MS Dhoni took a lap of honour around MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday after CSK's loss to SRH in IPL 2026 match.

MS Dhoni seen at MA Chidambaram Stadium after CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 match on Monday. (Photo: IANS)

CSK vs SRH IPL 2026: Monday night was a bitter-sweet moment for former captain MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings were defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in a IPL 2026 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK loss has caused a massive dent in their aspiration to qualify for the Playoffs stages with SRH assuring themselves of a berth alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

Dhoni, along with rest of CSK teammate, took along and slow lap of honour around the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday night as it was the franchise’s last home match of the IPL 2026 season. Former India skipper has not played a single game for CSK in IPL 2026 after a calf strain followed by a thumb injury recently.

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It has now been revealed that Dhoni will not be travelling with the side to Ahmedabad for CSK’s final league match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. It means Dhoni is almost certain to miss the entire IPL 2026 and fans are wondering whether the CSK legend will also walk away from the Indian Premier League just months before his 45th birthday.

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Dhoni’s former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina provided a big update on the star India cricketer’s IPL retirement plans. Speaking on Star Spots, Raina revealed that Dhoni has told him that the IPL 2026 season doesn’t could as a ‘proper farewell’.

“I told him ‘you have given IPL 2026 a missed call. It won’t count. You have to come back next year’. He said ‘nahi yaar, body thoda waisa hai (my body is a little weak)’. I said ‘we are not believing anything. You have to play next year’. It’s his personal call. I think he is positive. The team is also gelling well again,” Raina said on Star Sports.

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Raina still kept the door open for Dhoni’s return to the IPL in the 2027 season although he will be well over 45 years of age then. “Fans also want you to come. He said ‘let me see’. If he says let me see, there’s a chance he will work hard, and play again,” Raina said.

CSK are the on the verge of falling out of race to reach the Playoffs. Even if they beat Gujarat Titans in the last match on Thursday, they need plenty of other results to go their way if they hope to reach the Playoffs with only 14 points.

They have to pray that Rajasthan Royals lose both their remaining matches, including one against Lucknow Super Giants to Tuesday. They also want LSG to beat PBKS and KKR defeat DC, but lose to MI in the last game.

Dhoni was retained for Rs 4 crore as an ‘uncapped player’ but did not play a single match in IPL 2026 after leading the side mid-way through the IPL 2025 season.

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