Former India skipper MS Dhoni enjoys a massive fanbase, not just in India but globally. He is not just an ambassador of the game but also one of the finest captains to have led the country. Rumours and speculations of Dhoni’s retirements started doing the rounds after India’s heartbreak in the semi-finals of the World Cup. But then Dhoni shut the rumour mills by making an announcement that retirement was not on the cards. Dhoni then opted out of the West Indies tour as he took a two-month break from cricket to join his army regiment. News of Dhoni’s retirement has once again started making the rounds after Kohli paid a tribute to Dhoni via tweet.

There is no confirmation about an apparent press conference Dhoni was supposed to hold, which means it is fake news. Some websites and news organisations claim that he may announce his retirement, but as of now, it is a false piece of news.

Everyone I have spoken to have said they haven’t heard anything on Dhoni or from Dhoni. No one has confirmed anything about the speculation doing the rounds. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 12, 2019

Is #Dhoni retiring? That’s the only thing pops up in mind with strange timing of this tweet from VK. Maybe MSD has told the team already. Or am I missing the point completely? https://t.co/WkHUE7trfk — Jaspreet Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) September 12, 2019

There is NO Dhoni press conference today #GanpatiBappaMorya — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) September 12, 2019

#Dhoni After press conference

Dhoni will be like : pic.twitter.com/04syYMKEQU — Mohit (@JIILCK85) September 12, 2019

If the retirement news that’s circulating is true, then all the fans will be heart broken. With all the criticism aimed at him whenever we feel comfortable, I believe, we effing don’t deserve seeing him play that so called Farewell Match. #Dhoni — S A T Y A (@iamsatya11) September 12, 2019

During his stint with his army regiment, humble Dhoni was seen singing for the army apart from polishing his own shoes. He is also set to miss the South Africa series and that makes the scenario a little problematic as he is not playing and still not calling it quits.