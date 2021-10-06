Dubai: After a dismal 2020, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings bounced back to make it to the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League season. Things have got spicy since Tuesday evening once the 40-year-old CSK skipper made it clear that he would be there for the IPL in the upcoming season. This comes after much speculation over his participation in the T20 league, given his poor form with the bat.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Joins AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle; Becomes First Indian to Hit 400 T20 Sixes

With Dhoni, a certainty to be retained, who are the other players CSK would not like to release ahead of the mega-auction.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The Chennai team is looking to build a solid unit for the future and young Gaikwad easily fits into that scheme. He has been dominant at the top of the order for the side and has been a key reason for the success of Chennai in 2021.

Sam Curran: The young English allrounder Sam Curran is another player who falls under that scheme. He is young and has a long future ahead of him. He has had a couple of seasons at the franchise and knows how it functions, which benefits.

Ravindra Jadeja: He is the ‘Sir’! He can do everything – with the bat, ball, and in the field. He is an asset for any side. He would certainly be retained given his ability to win matches and hold nerves under pressure. Also, being a spinner, he would be a handful at Chennai – another factor that works in his favor.

Suresh Raina: He is known as Mr. IPL for a reason. A prolific run-getter, Raina brings with him a lot of experience to the table. He is close to Dhoni and the two combine well, another factor that would work in his favour. With 5491 runs, he is among the top-scorers in the history of the league.

CSK may let go of Faf du Plessis, who has been a match-winner for the side in the past because Indian players help the balance.