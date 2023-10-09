Home

MS Dhoni To Witness India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup Match? Viral Hotel Video Sparks Speculations

Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue are coming off a win against Pat Cummins' Australia at the Chepauk Stadium and would like to get another big win in the match against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

New Delhi: A video of former Indian captain MS Dhoni is going viral on the internet. In the video, Dhoni can be seen receiving a warm welcome in the Indian traditional style in a hotel. After watching the clip, fans are speculating that the CSK skipper has arrived in Delhi to witness the India vs Afghanistan clash in the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on October 11.

However, it is not yet clear if the video is from Delhi or not. The clip can also be from somewhere else. Rohit Sharma’s Men in Blue are coming off a win against Pat Cummins’ Australia at the Chepauk Stadium and would like to get another big win in the match against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

However, the hosts will be missing their star opener Shubman Gill in the World Cup clash against Afghanistan. BCCI revealed that Gill is still recovering and will not be traveling with the rest of the team to Delhi.

“Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023. The opening batter who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on the 11th of October. He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team,” said BCCI in their media release.

