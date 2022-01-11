Mumbai: In India, cricket is nothing short of religion and the players are treated like demi-gods. Cricket is surely a way of life in the sub-continent. Over the years, India has taken giant strides in the game and today is a side to reckon with. But, things did not change overnight.Also Read - Haris Rauf's UNIQUE ‘Covid-Safe’ Wicket Celebration During BBL Game Between Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Goes VIRAL | WATCH

For Indian cricketers, they have to first go through the grind of domestic cricket. Once they get noticed with some brilliant performances – their chances of making the national team grow. In India, that is how things work in cricket and it has been a tried and tested formula to produce talented cricketers.

But then, there are players who have won the World Cup but have failed to lift the Ranji Trophy crown. It is a rare thing, but it has happened.

Yuvraj Singh: Arguably one of the biggest match-winner produced in India, Yuvraj has two World Cup titles to his name but has never won the Ranji Trophy for Punjab. After making his debut for Punjab in 1997, he was quickly fast-tracked in the national side, and thanks to his good show – he cemented his spot in the side. And the rest as they say is history.

MS Dhoni: Like Yuvraj, MS Dhoni too has a similar story. It is no secret that then-captain Sourav Ganguly spotted talent in Dhoni and recommended his inclusion on the side. The Ranchi-born impressed quickly and went on to prove Ganguly right by leading the side to two World Cup titles. Dhoni has also never won a Ranji Trophy title.

Harbhajan Singh: A top match-winner in his prime, Harbhajan was part of the winning World Cup squads in 2007 and then in 2011. The Punjab-born has also never won a Ranji trophy title but is still rated as one of the best spinners to have played the game.