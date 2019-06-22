ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former India skipper MS Dhoni was making news for all the wrong reasons when India played Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Unlike the way he usually plays, it seemed Dhoni just could not get going in his slow 52-ball 28. It was a painful stay at the wicket for him as he could not rotate strike at will as well. Finally, he put his dancing shoes on and tried to clobber Rashid Khan down the ground. He missed the ball completely and there was no getting back. He was stumped by Ikram Ali. Dhoni was stumped by a long distance, he hardly had any chance of recovering.

Here is how he got trolled:

M S Dhoni it’s high time you did accept that it’s time to call it a day.

This is the one of the most irresponsible innings that an Indian player have ever played @imVkohli @ICC @BCCI @msdhoni — Chandresh Jindal (@ColdBlood_94) June 22, 2019

One of Ghatiya Innings from #MSDhoni. Very Bad, Totally disappointing from Dhoni. India is gonna lose and Naak is Gonna Cutting 😅😅 #CWC19 #INDvAFG — Banit gogia (@Banit515) June 22, 2019

@msdhoni should retire and let @RishabPant777 play before he becomes villain for all of us in knockouts #INDvsAFG — Suyash (@suyash_nigotia) June 22, 2019

@msdhoni Don’t understand the reason for playing so slow. If one is not able to get boundaries then why dont you try to rotate the strike. — Shailesh (@k_shailesh01) June 22, 2019

Dhoni doesn’t deserve to be in the team. Classless.. Disgusting @msdhoni — Jyoti Ranjan Sahoo (@imJyotiRS) June 22, 2019

At the time of filing the copy, India was struggling at 206/5 in the 47th over. Kohli top-scored, he scored 67 off 63 balls.

Playing XI:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman