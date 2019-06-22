ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former India skipper MS Dhoni was making news for all the wrong reasons when India played Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Unlike the way he usually plays, it seemed Dhoni just could not get going in his slow 52-ball 28. It was a painful stay at the wicket for him as he could not rotate strike at will as well. Finally, he put his dancing shoes on and tried to clobber Rashid Khan down the ground. He missed the ball completely and there was no getting back. He was stumped by Ikram Ali. Dhoni was stumped by a long distance, he hardly had any chance of recovering.
At the time of filing the copy, India was struggling at 206/5 in the 47th over. Kohli top-scored, he scored 67 off 63 balls.
Playing XI:
India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman