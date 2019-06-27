India vs West Indies: Former India captain MS Dhoni is facing the heat on social media again. Dhoni came in at a stage when India needed to up the ante, but he thought otherwise and took his time to get in. Once he got in, he still struggled he get going. Even it looked like the intent was missing throughout his knock. Not that the pitch was favouring the bowlers. Dhoni burst into the scene as a power hitter, but over the years he has modified his game according to the demand of the team. Fans felt Dhoni was too slow in getting the runs.

Here is how he got trolled:

dhoni ke fans ko koi samjao sher buddha ho gaya 😂#INDvsWI — Kachha Khiladi (@Kachha_Khiladi) June 27, 2019

In his past life, Dhoni was a Rabbit. He took a nap during a race & lost to a goddamn tortoise..😉#INDvWI #INDvsWI — Siju Moothedath (@SijuMoothedath) June 27, 2019

West Indies Playing With 11 Players & Dhoni… #INDvsWI — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 27, 2019

Koi nikalo Bhai dhoni KO team se… #INDvsWI — Kash Kash (@KashKas96700047) June 27, 2019

In the last over, Dhoni was also seen refusing singles. He remained not out on 56 off 61 balls.

Earlier in the day, India skipper Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap as he became the fastest batsman to score 20,000 international runs when he reached 37 against the West Indies during their World Cup tie at the Old Trafford on Thursday. He also registered 9,000 runs batting at the number three spot.