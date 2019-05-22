World Cup 2019: With seven days left for the World Cup, former India skipper MS Dhoni subtly roasted Hardik Pandya in a commercial. In the new ad, Dhoni introduces the all-rounder to Mr. Pride who has his helmet on all the time. One cannot figure out who Mr. Pride is and that seems to confused Hardik. ‘Innocent’ Hardik asks Dhoni who is the mysterious person trying to hide his identity. Dhoni corrects him and says he is no mystery player, he is Mr. Pride who is the coach. That surprises Hardik, who now walks up to the person wearing the helmet and asks him if he is the fielding, bowling or the batting coach. That is just when Dhoni breaks the ice and reveals that he is the cheering coach.

Here is the video:

Our Mr. Pride is now Team India’s Cheer Coach at the #WorldCup! Want to join him in England? Share your creative slogans with the word “Pride” in them, using the hashtag #CheerWithPride, and you could bag tickets to catch the #cricket action in England! @msdhoni @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/DMLPwKdwNw — Gulf Oil India (@GulfOilIndia) May 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Team India has left for the UK. Dhoni and Hardik Pandya are expected to play a huge role for the Men in Blue. India coach Ravi Shastri also highlighted the importance of Dhoni in the side during the press conference before the team left.

“He is right there, his communication has been fantastic. As a keeper, he has shown over the years that no one is better than him in this format, not just in taking catches, inflicting those run-outs or stumping. These are little moments in the game that can change it on the head and there was no one better than him,” he said.

Dhoni will be playing his fourth World Cup and looked in great touch in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, amassing 416 runs at an average of 83.2 and leading Chennai Super Kings to the final. “It is great to see the way he was moving in the IPL, especially when he was batting. The footwork, the power with which he was hitting the shots, he will be a big player in this World Cup,” Shastri said. Talking about the format of the World Cup, Shastri said it would be the most challenging keeping in mind the improvement of teams.